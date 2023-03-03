New US sanctions target Iranian petroleum, petrochemical trade

Global Economy

Reuters
03 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 09:14 am

Related News

New US sanctions target Iranian petroleum, petrochemical trade

Reuters
03 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 09:14 am
USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on firms it said had transported or sold Iranian petroleum or petrochemical products in violation of US restrictions, including two companies based in China.

The sanctions are part of a Washington push to curb Iranian oil smuggling and come as efforts to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal have stalled in part due to increasingly strained ties between the Islamic Republic and the West.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions target 11 firms and 20 affiliated shipping vessels that had facilitated Iran's petroleum and petrochemical trade.

"These designations underscore our continued efforts to enforce our sanctions against Iran," Blinken said.

Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York accused the Biden administration of "basically repeating the failed maximum pressure policy of the former US government," referring to former President Donald Trump's administration.

"Iran has gotten used to these sanctions, but if the US wants to return to JCPOA (the Iran nuclear deal) one day, it will be challenging for the US government to lift all of them," Iran's UN mission told Reuters.

Two of the sanctioned firms are based in China, with others in Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The sanctions freeze the firms' US assets and generally bar Americans from dealing with them.

The US issued the sanctions under a 2018 US executive order that restored sanctions targeting Iran's oil, banking and transportation sectors.

Trump imposed the 2018 order after abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal, which reined in Iran's nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions. President Joe Biden's administration has tried but failed to revive the pact over the last two years.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing limited transactions with the 20 sanctioned vessels under what it called a "wind-down" period through June 29, a document on its website showed.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Iran / US / sanction / Petroleum / petrochemical

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

1h | Panorama
China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

17h | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

1d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

1d | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale