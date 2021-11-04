New technology can turn emissions into animal feed, Chinese scientists say

Photo: The Bloomberg
Photo: The Bloomberg

Chinese scientists said they have created a potential animal feed by turning industrial emissions into a protein that could be used on an industrial scale.

The breakthrough that could be a possible way to reduce China's dependence on imported raw materials such as soybeans and meet carbon reduction targets, report the Bloomberg.

The technology involves synthesizing industrial exhaust containing carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen into proteins using Clostridium autoethanogenum, a bacterium used to make ethanol. The news was first reported this week in the state-run Science and Technology Daily.

China is the top importer of soybeans, which are crushed to produce meal, mainly to feed its pig herd that's the largest globally.

The Country buys huge volumes from countries including Brazil, Argentina and the US The commodity has also been a major source of friction contributing to US-China trade tensions.

China faces shortages of farm commodities because of a lack of productive farmland and increasing demand from a more affluent population, and tries to boost yields and reduce wastage. The Science and Technology Daily said that 80% of China's raw material needs for feed proteins are served by imports.

If China can produce 10 million tons of synthetic protein using the new technology, that would be equivalent to about 28 million tons of soybean imports, the researchers noted.

Producing synthetic proteins for animal feed at a large scale would also help China in its decarbonization program, they added, a major policy goal for the Communist Party.

