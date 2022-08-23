Netflix now worst-performing stock in S&P 500 as shares drop 60% in 2022

Global Economy

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 01:08 pm

Related News

Netflix now worst-performing stock in S&P 500 as shares drop 60% in 2022

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 01:08 pm
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, US, January 18, 2017. REUTERS
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, US, January 18, 2017. REUTERS

As of Monday (22 August), Netflix was the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 with more than 60% decline in its stocks in 2022.

With declining subscriber growth as it faces competition from rival streaming services, Netflix's stocks declined more than 6% to just under $226 per share in the beginning of this week.

After gaining more than 40% since hitting a low point in mid-July, Netflix's stock is likely to "underperform" the rest of the market through the end of 2022, opined Kenneth Leon, research director at CFRA Research.

"The key catalyst for Netflix—introducing new ad-pay subscription plans—may not be visible until 2023," said Leon as reported by Forbes.

While Netflix struggled with low operating and free cash flow in the most recent quarter, those metrics should improve, the CFRA analyst predicts, though ongoing challenges to the business include "inflation and lower discretionary consumer spending."

Also, of the nearly 50 Wall Street analysts covering Netflix shares, just under a third still have "buy" ratings on the stock—less than half the amount of nearly a year ago, according to FactSet. 

Netflix was doing extremely well in 2020 amid the pandemic, as its stocks jumped nearly 70% that year as stay-at-home measures boosted growth. 

Despite the scenario changing in 2022 as investors pull back, Netflix was still one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 as the market rebounded from its low point on 16 June. 

However, Netflix's stock has started to decline again in recent sessions.

Top News / World+Biz

netflix / shares / streaming platform

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

15h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

4h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Restaurant of mistaken orders

Restaurant of mistaken orders

1h | Videos
Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

4h | Videos
Japan urges young people to drink more alcohol to boost economy

Japan urges young people to drink more alcohol to boost economy

4h | Videos
Sri Lanka seeks IMF loan assistance for economic recovery

Sri Lanka seeks IMF loan assistance for economic recovery

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay