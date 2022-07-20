Netflix loses nearly 1 million subscribers

Global Economy

Reuters
20 July, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:01 am

Related News

Netflix loses nearly 1 million subscribers

Reuters
20 July, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:01 am
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, US, January 18, 2017. REUTERS
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, US, January 18, 2017. REUTERS

Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it lost 970,000 subscribers from April through June, averting the worst-case scenario projected by the company, but offered a forecast below Wall Street expectations for the current quarter.

It plans to launch an ad-supported tier next year, and it warned that the strong dollar was also hitting revenue booked from subscribers abroad.

Netflix had warned in April that it expected to lose 2 million customers in the current quarter, shocking Wall Street and raising questions about its long-term growth prospects.

While defections for the second quarter were not as steep as expected, Netflix estimated its new customer additions for July through September would amount to 1 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting 1.84 million, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

After years of red-hot growth, Netflix's fortunes have reversed as rivals including Walt Disney Co, Warner Bros Discovery and Apple Inc invest heavily in their own streaming services.

In a letter to shareholders, the company said it had further examined the slowdown, which it had attributed to a variety of factors including password sharing, competition and a sluggish economy.

Netflix remains the dominant streaming service around the world with nearly 221 million global paid subscribers.

In April, the company said it was addressing customer defections in part by planning a crackdown on password-sharing and launching the less-expensive tier with advertising. Last week, Netflix announced Microsoft Corp as its technology and sales partner for the ad-supported offering.

The company also is working to build on the popularity of the series "Stranger Things" and seeking to turn some of its biggest successes into franchises.

For April through June, earnings-per-share came in at $3.20.

Netflix said the strong US dollar hit revenue, which grew 9%. Revenue would have increased by 13% without the foreign exchange impact, the company said.

World+Biz

netflix / netflix growth forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

3h | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

3h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

3h | Videos
What is the future of global meditation market?

What is the future of global meditation market?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership