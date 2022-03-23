Nestle to suspend brands in Russia, including KitKat and Nesquik

A logo is pictured during the 152nd Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Nestle said on Wednesday it will suspend several brands including KitKat and Nesquik in Russia, days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised the world's biggest consumer goods company for continuing to operate in Russia.

Nestle has in recent weeks faced backlash from consumers, activist groups and politicians for not fully pulling out from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. The Swiss maker of Maggi and Nescafe has said repeatedly that it will continue to provide Russia with essential food, such as infant food and medical nutrition aid.

The company previously said it had halted non-essential exports and imports from Russia, stopped all advertising, and suspended capital investment. It also said it was not making a profit in Russia.

A spokesperson said the company would now also suspend the vast majority of pre-war trade categories in Russia, such as coffee and pet food.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine and our 5,800 employees there," Nestle said in its most forthcoming statement on its operations in Russia so far. It said it would continue to pay Russian employees.