Neste says to become first global renewable fuels producer

Global Economy

Reuters
02 March, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:17 pm

Related News

Neste says to become first global renewable fuels producer

Reuters
02 March, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:17 pm
A Marathon Petroleum banner outside the El Paso refinery in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez
A Marathon Petroleum banner outside the El Paso refinery in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

Finnish refiner Neste said on Tuesday its billion-dollar investment in a joint venture with US-based oil company Marathon Petroleum Corp would make it the world's first and only renewable fuels maker with global capacity.

Marathon Petroleum and Neste announced on Tuesday they would convert Marathon's Martinez, California, refinery into a renewable fuels production facility to make renewable diesel from residues.

"We will be the only global provider of renewable products with a production footprint in North America, Asia and Europe," Neste's Chief Executive Peter Vanacker said in a statement.

The agreement came days after Chevron Corp announced its acquisition of biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc for $3.15 billion.

Neste and Marathon Petroleum will also look into the possibility of expanding production into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in California, Vanacker told reporters, adding further decisions would depend on how rapidly demand for SAF grows in North America.

Neste plans to start SAF production at a 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) facility investment under construction in Singapore at the end of first quarter 2023.

"Our ongoing Singapore expansion project and this joint venture will increase our total production capacity of renewable products to 5.5 million tons by the end of 2023," Vanacker said.

Neste is also considering investing in a similar facility in the Dutch port of Rotterdam and expects to make a final decision soon. 

World+Biz

oil company / Marathon Petroleum Corp / Neste / Renewable fuel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

5h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

5h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

38m | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

43m | Videos
Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

1h | Videos
Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy