NATO's Stoltenberg seeks to become Norway central bank governor

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is among the applicants seeking to become Norway's next central bank governor, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Norges Bank deputy governor Ida Wolden Bache, seen by many economists as a leading contender, was also listed among the 22 men and women vying for the top job.

The successful candidate will be in charge of setting interest rates as well as overseeing Norway's powerful sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest with assets of $1.4 trillion.