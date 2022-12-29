Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

Global Economy

Reuters
29 December, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 11:27 am

Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II//File Photo
Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II//File Photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees that they should not be "bothered by stock market craziness" after the company's shares fell nearly 70% this year on jitters over softening demand for electric vehicles and Musk's distraction with running Twitter.

In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth.

He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

"Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible. It will make a real difference!" he said in the email.

Analysts expect Tesla to deliver 442,452 vehicles in the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla's plummeting share price has hurt the value of shares owned by the EV maker's employees. Tesla has offered stock compensation for most employees including factory workers.

The company's shares rebounded on Wednesday, following an 11% slump in the previous session on a Reuters report that the automaker planned to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant. The news sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.

"Btw, don't be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that," he said.

"Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!"

Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target on the stock to $250 from $330, saying the last two years of demand exceeding supply will be "substantially inverted to supply exceeding demand" in 2023.

Comments

