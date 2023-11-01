Musk says Tesla aims to make 200,000 Cybertrucks a year

Reuters
01 November, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 01:24 pm

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks during the Model S Beta Event held at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks during the Model S Beta Event held at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tesla is aiming to make 200,000 units of its electric pickup truck, Cybertruck, per year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

The company had earlier said that Tesla had the capacity to make more than 125,000 Cybertrucks annually, with Musk adding there was potential to lift it to 250,000 in 2025.

The deliveries of the much-awaited pickup truck will begin on Nov. 30, nearly four years after it was unveiled by Musk at an event in Los Angeles, where his head of design cracked the vehicle's "armour glass" window with a metal ball while demonstrating a series of tests to the audience.

On the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast released Tuesday, Musk reiterated how hard it was to produce the Cybertruck.

"We're aiming to make about 200,000 a year at point production ... maybe a little more, but I just can't emphasize enough that manufacturing is much much harder than the initial design," Musk said about the futuristic-looking Cybertruck.

"We dug our own grave with Cybertruck," he had said on an earnings call earlier this month, adding the company could face "enormous challenges" in ramping up production and making it cash-flow positive.

