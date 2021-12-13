Money travels in Hong Kong even if people can’t

Global Economy

Reuters
13 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:07 pm

Related News

Money travels in Hong Kong even if people can’t

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, in conjunction with the People’s Bank of China, wheeled out a roster of grandees on Thursday to extol the city’s position as a financial hub

Reuters
13 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:07 pm
A pedestrian walks past an advertisement by HSBC at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu - RC2Z6I9Q465X
A pedestrian walks past an advertisement by HSBC at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu - RC2Z6I9Q465X

 Does it matter if you can't visit a place so long as your cash can get there? Asking for Hong Kong friends.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, in conjunction with the People's Bank of China, wheeled out a roster of grandees on Thursday to extol the city's position as a financial hub. Frustration about strict pandemic restrictions dominate business lunch conversations and fuels speculation about alternative Asian bases. Unsentimental financiers can't ignore the hard numbers, however.

The seminar on Hong Kong's future as a financial centre was the first to be organised jointly by the two central banks. A parade of representatives from the International Monetary Fund, Bank of International Settlements, HSBC, and beyond touted well-known advantages of the local stock market, enthusiasm for green finance and developing the offshore yuan market. One new addition to the pitch was Hong Kong's beaches and hiking trails.

Even if the discussion was anodyne, its timing was not. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are among the big companies offering $5,000 to help cover employee quarantine costs. Hong Kong has banned visitors from more than 50 countries with the new Covid-19 Omicron variant and requires a three-week hotel isolation for returning residents.

Financial services account for a fifth of Hong Kong's economy, per government figures, and 8% of its jobs, so unhappy workers are an issue. Yet the industry itself is booming in many ways. Stock trading volume has risen by a third this year to a daily average of $22 billion even as the number of big new listings fell. Flows through the system linking the city's securities trading with bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen also have surged.

Most notable about the conference was that authorities felt the need to hold it at all, and in English. Featuring Yi Gang, head of the PBOC, also was telling. It suggests a degree of concern about Hong Kong's image overseas, which also has been battered by geopolitical tensions and the sweeping national security law Beijing imposed last year. The financial case presented at the gabfest, however, was right on the money.

Top News / World+Biz

Hong Kong economy / hong kong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

2h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

4h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

5h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

1h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

1h | Videos
Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

1h | Videos
Metrorail test run till Agargaon

Metrorail test run till Agargaon

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 