McDonald's raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years

Global Economy

Reuters
27 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:42 pm

Related News

McDonald's raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years

McDonald's will also increase prices by 10p-20p for other items that have been hit by rising costs, the burger chain's UK chief told customers on Tuesday

Reuters
27 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:42 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

McDonald's will increase the price of its cheeseburger by 20% in Britain, in the first price hike for the popular item in 14 years as it responds to soaring inflation.

The cheeseburger's price will now rise to 1.19 pounds from 99 pence. McDonald's will also increase prices by 10p-20p for other items that have been hit by rising costs, the burger chain's UK chief told customers on Tuesday.

"We're living through incredibly challenging times," McDonald's UK & Ireland CEO Alistair Macrow said. "Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation."

The increase, which will take the cheeseburger above the psychologically important price point of 1 pound, comes as British consumer price inflation hovers around 40-year highs and is forecast to top 11% in October.

Macrow said the increases had been delayed for as long as possible, and that the company was still committed to keeping prices affordable.

The Chicago-headquartered chain, which runs more than 36,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, also raised US prices by 6% last year, in line with increases at other consumer-focused companies which are facing higher inflation amid strong post-pandemic demand and supply chain disruption.

The British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday shops and supermarkets had increased prices by 4.4% in the 12 months to July, the largest rise since these records began in 2005. 

Helped in part by higher prices, McDonald's Corp on Tuesday reported better-than-expected profit even as expenses soared. It said it was also considering whether to add more discounted menu items as higher inflation, particularly in Europe, forces some consumers to buy fewer big combination meals. 

($1 = 0.8278 pounds)

Top News / World+Biz

McDonald / inflation / cheeseburger / cheeseburger price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

25m | Videos
Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

30m | Videos
Russia pulls out from ISS

Russia pulls out from ISS

1h | Videos
Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work