Mastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia

Global Economy

Reuters
01 March, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 10:36 am

Related News

Mastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia

Mastercard will continue to work with regulators in coming days, the company said in a statement. It also promised to contribute a $2 million for humanitarian relief

Reuters
01 March, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 10:36 am
Smartphone with Mastercard logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Smartphone with Mastercard logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Mastercard Inc said late on Monday it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard will continue to work with regulators in coming days, the company said in a statement. It also promised to contribute a $2 million for humanitarian relief.

On Saturday, the United States and its allies said they would take action against Russia's central bank and bar some of the country's banks from the SWIFT international payments system. 

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Russians rushed to ATMs and waited in long queues on Sunday amid concerns that bank cards may cease to function, or that banks would limit cash withdrawals after Western sanctions.

Top News / World+Biz

mastercard / Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

23m | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

1h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

21h | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

1d | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

1d | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

1d | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address