Market meltdown lays bare Europe's divisions

Global Economy

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 03:04 pm

Related News

Market meltdown lays bare Europe's divisions

Spurred by fears higher borrowing costs will choke economic growth, the markets rout has exposed cracks in the uneasy alliance which - unlike the United States - is held together largely by the central bank rather than a government with power to tax and spend

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 03:04 pm
A symphony of light consisting of bars, lines and circles in blue and yellow, the colours of the European Union, illuminates the south facade of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
A symphony of light consisting of bars, lines and circles in blue and yellow, the colours of the European Union, illuminates the south facade of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

A markets sell-off has brought back memories of the euro zone debt crisis more than a decade ago, highlighting divisions that have plagued the currency bloc's efforts to forge a closer bond.

While the years since the debt crisis have seen the 19 countries in Europe's euro area centralise and toughen bank controls, many planned economic reforms in Italy and elsewhere were watered down as vast money printing buoyed the economy.

Spurred by fears higher borrowing costs will choke economic growth, the markets rout has exposed cracks in the uneasy alliance which - unlike the United States - is held together largely by the central bank rather than a government with power to tax and spend.

Two events this week expose the fragility of the union: the ECB's efforts to restore confidence in weaker states facing surging borrowing costs as its debt-buying programme ends, and ministers' decade-long failure to put the bloc's savers on a solid footing.

After a rare emergency meeting on Wednesday, the ECB promised fresh measures to temper the market selloff but the lack of a concrete plan to help debt-laden countries like Italy and Greece disappointed some.

This was in sharp contrast to 2012, when then ECB president Mario Draghi tackled a crisis of confidence in the currency's future with a pledge to do "whatever it takes", followed by a vast programme of money printing.

Now, however, rocketing prices, triggered by that money printing, as well as soaring energy costs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pandemic lockdowns in China, makes this feat difficult to repeat.

"It was easy to do whatever it takes when inflation was low," said Guntram Wolff of think-tank Bruegel, adding that rising prices would push the ECB to reverse course.

"The emergency meeting created a lot of expectations that the ECB cannot ultimately meet," he said. "Only governments can address the real economic divergence and incomplete set up of the euro zone."

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire cautioned against a fragmentation of the bloc, the type of public warning once common but that largely disappeared since vast money printing eased the debt crisis.

Speaking to students in London, Lagarde gave no further clues as to how ECB action could look, talking instead about climate change and the impact of war on global grain supplies.

'GONE BACKWARDS'

The divisions in the euro zone are likely to come to the fore at a ministers' meeting later on Thursday to discuss a deadlocked plan to reinforce the bloc's financial system.

A central pillar of financial crisis reform, the so-called banking union remains mired in debate, with the critical question of region-wide protection of deposits still unresolved.

"We have gone backwards rather than forwards," said Karel Lannoo of the Centre for European Policy Studies.

"If there is a bank failure, it will be the same as 2008," he said, adding that individual states rather than the wider bloc would be left to shoulder the burden. "The Draghi period is over."

The ministers are expected to further delay plans for the single safety net for the bank deposits, long opposed by Germany which did not want to be on the hook for problems elsewhere, prolonging the decade-long push to unify the sector to better withstand crises. 

Thomas Huertas, a former alternate chair of the EU's banking watchdog and now at the Leibniz Institute, said the absence of such a safety net put European banks at a disadvantage to American rivals.

"It is one of those benefits that the person can see and recognise. It's an important element not only for finance, but I think also of the Union itself," he added, commenting on the need for cross-border saver protection.

That lack of progress with a banking union, in turn, has weighed on the stocks of Europe's banks, which have been trailing their US rivals for years.

The ministers' debate takes place against the backdrop of a rise in Italy's borrowing costs, exacerbated by the ECB's plans to raise interest rates and wind down its debt-buying to temper rising prices. Spanish, Portuguese and Greek bonds are under similar pressure.

How Europe responds is being closely watched by bankers and investors.

"So much of what we do is a confidence game," said Vis Raghavan, CEO of EMEA and Co-Head of Global Investment Banking at JPMorgan. "A lot of what we are seeing is about confidence in policy and achieving an orderly route out of stagflation."

But with the ECB running out of road to keep investors happy, the ball is back in the court of politicians to act.

"While the ECB could keep markets happy with a bazooka, it's getting harder to do this in a time when it has to fight inflation," said Carsten Brzeski, an economist with Dutch bank ING.

"That leaves it up to the governments to finally get their act together in finding a proper union."

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

European Central Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

3h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

4h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

6h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

22h | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Where do all the export funds go

Where do all the export funds go

16m | Videos
Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

5h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

6h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh