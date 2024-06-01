Malaysia's median monthly wages up 4.9% in December 2023

Global Economy

BSS/XINHUA
01 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 01:36 pm

Related News

Malaysia's median monthly wages up 4.9% in December 2023

The age group of 45 to 49 years received the highest median monthly wages at an average of 3,927 ringgits in December 2023

BSS/XINHUA
01 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 01:36 pm
FILE PHOTO: A Malaysian flag flies outside Prime Minister&#039;s office, in Putrajaya, Malaysia 24 September, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
FILE PHOTO: A Malaysian flag flies outside Prime Minister's office, in Putrajaya, Malaysia 24 September, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

The median monthly wages for the formal sector in Malaysia increased by 4.9% year-on-year to 2,900 ringgits (616 US dollars) in December 2023, according to official data.

The median monthly wages for male formal employees, which accounted for 55.5% of the total formal employees, stood at 2,945 ringgits, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, female formal employees, which comprised 44.5%t of the total formal employees, received 2,845 ringgits.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The age group of 45 to 49 years received the highest median monthly wages at an average of 3,927 ringgits in December 2023.

Overall, the number of Malaysian formal employees was 6.67 million persons in December 2023, an increase of 1.8% as compared to the same month in the previous year. (1 ringgit equals 0.21 U.S. dollar).

 

Asia

Malaysia / wage growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

6h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

52m | Videos
The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

4h | Videos
Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1d | Videos
The computer was joke?

The computer was joke?

5h | Videos