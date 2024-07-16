Maersk introduces SH3 ocean service between Bangladesh and China

Global Economy

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 07:25 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 07:25 am

Related News

Maersk introduces SH3 ocean service between Bangladesh and China

The new ocean service will complement existing services SH1, SH2 and IA7 between the two countries and offer additional capacity to address the rising demand

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 07:25 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 07:25 am
Representational image. Photo: Bloomberg
Representational image. Photo: Bloomberg

A new ocean shipping service between Bangladesh and China has been launched by A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk), a global logistics company, says Maersk.

The new service is called SH3 and began on 7 July 2024, adding additional capacity to the ocean network between the two countries.

The SH3 rotation starts from Shanghai Port in China, with calls at Xiamen, Kaohsiung, Nansha and Tanjung Pelepas on the way to Chittagong, Bangladesh. On the return journey to Shanghai Port, SH3 will call Tanjung Palapas, where long-haul routes to Europe are connected.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The introduction of the SH3 service will complement the existing SH1, SH2 and IA7 services between China and Bangladesh. Adjustments have been made to SH1 and SH2 to optimise the offering further. The combination of these services expands coverage in China, providing multiple options for loading cargo throughout the week from Shanghai, Nansha, and Ningbo and more direct shipping choices to Bangladesh. The varied options in transit time and frequency for customers will allow them to have not only additional capacity but also flexibility and efficiency in their supply chains.

Textile exports account for a significant portion of China's exports to Bangladesh. The Bangladesh RMG industry comprises over four thousand factories serving over 100 international clothing brands. Bangladesh exports to more than 150 countries a wide variety of knitwear and woven garments, such as shirts, trousers, T-shirts, denim, jackets, and sweaters.

 

World+Biz

Maersk / Bangladesh - China Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

22h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

21h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

9h | Videos
How much did Argentina-Spain receive for winning the title?

How much did Argentina-Spain receive for winning the title?

8h | Videos
Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

11h | Videos
Where is the U.S. Headed?

Where is the U.S. Headed?

10h | Videos