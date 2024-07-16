Maersk introduces SH3 ocean service between Bangladesh and China

A new ocean shipping service between Bangladesh and China has been launched by A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk), a global logistics company, says Maersk.

The new service is called SH3 and began on 7 July 2024, adding additional capacity to the ocean network between the two countries.

The SH3 rotation starts from Shanghai Port in China, with calls at Xiamen, Kaohsiung, Nansha and Tanjung Pelepas on the way to Chittagong, Bangladesh. On the return journey to Shanghai Port, SH3 will call Tanjung Palapas, where long-haul routes to Europe are connected.

The introduction of the SH3 service will complement the existing SH1, SH2 and IA7 services between China and Bangladesh. Adjustments have been made to SH1 and SH2 to optimise the offering further. The combination of these services expands coverage in China, providing multiple options for loading cargo throughout the week from Shanghai, Nansha, and Ningbo and more direct shipping choices to Bangladesh. The varied options in transit time and frequency for customers will allow them to have not only additional capacity but also flexibility and efficiency in their supply chains.

Textile exports account for a significant portion of China's exports to Bangladesh. The Bangladesh RMG industry comprises over four thousand factories serving over 100 international clothing brands. Bangladesh exports to more than 150 countries a wide variety of knitwear and woven garments, such as shirts, trousers, T-shirts, denim, jackets, and sweaters.