LinkDoc becomes first Chinese firm to shelve US IPO after Beijing's crackdown

Global Economy

Reuters
08 July, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 12:55 pm

Related News

LinkDoc becomes first Chinese firm to shelve US IPO after Beijing's crackdown

Beijing said on Tuesday that it would strengthen supervision of all Chinese firms listed offshore, a sweeping regulatory shift that triggered a sell-off in US-listed Chinese stocks

Reuters
08 July, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 12:55 pm
The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Chinese medical data group LinkDoc Technology Ltd (LDOC.O) has shelved plans for an IPO in the United States following Beijing's clampdown on overseas listings by domestic firms, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

It is the first known Chinese firm to pull back from its IPO plans since the crackdown began last week with an investigation by China's cybersecurity regulator into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) just two days after it made its New York debut.

Beijing said on Tuesday that it would strengthen supervision of all Chinese firms listed offshore, a sweeping regulatory shift that triggered a sell-off in US-listed Chinese stocks.

The decision to pull the LinkDoc deal was due to the crackdown, the sources said. One of the sources said the regulatory uncertainty affected both the company and investors.

LinkDoc filed for an initial public offering in the United States last month and was due to price its shares after the US market close on Thursday.

It had planned to sell 10.8 million shares between $17.50 and $19.50 each. The deal would have raised $211 million at the upper end of the indicated range. The book closed one day earlier than planned on Wednesday, two of the sources said.

The sources declined to be named as the information has not yet been made public yet.

Beijing-based LinkDoc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

World+Biz

LinkDoc / Chinese Firm / US IPO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

22h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

22h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh