Leave our policy alone, Bank of England official tells UK Conservatives

Global Economy

Reuters
18 July, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 08:34 pm

Related News

Leave our policy alone, Bank of England official tells UK Conservatives

Since 1997 the BoE has had "operational independence" to change interest rates as it sees fit to meet an inflation target set by the government which does not generally comment on monetary policy

Reuters
18 July, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 08:34 pm
British Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership campaign candidate Liz Truss attends her campaign launch event, in London, Britain July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership campaign candidate Liz Truss attends her campaign launch event, in London, Britain July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary

  • BoE framework "best left untouched", MPC's Saunders says
  • Conservative leadership contest brings criticism of BoE record
  • UK's Truss wants to set "clear direction of travel" for BoE

A top Bank of England official pushed back on Monday at suggestions from a leading candidate to become Britain's next prime minister that the government should set a "clear direction of travel" for monetary policy.

Michael Saunders, one of nine members of the interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, said the foundations of Britain's monetary policy framework were best left untouched by candidates to lead the Conservative Party.

Since 1997 the BoE has had "operational independence" to change interest rates as it sees fit to meet an inflation target set by the government which does not generally comment on monetary policy.

However, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, one of the front-runners to succeed Boris Johnson, at the weekend said she wanted to look again at the BoE's mandate to "make sure it is tough enough on inflation," and would "set a clear direction of travel" on monetary policy.

Kemi Badenoch, a former equalities minister who is also standing to be Britain's next prime minister, has also said the BoE had been insufficiently scrutinised by government at a time when inflation of 9.1% is far above its 2% target.

Saunders said greater government involvement would make it harder, not easier, for the BoE to control inflation.

"The foundations of the UK monetary policy framework, I think, are really important and best left untouched," Saunders said at a Resolution Foundation event in London.

"The government very clearly does not set the direction of travel for monetary policy," he added.

Saunders said Britain's monetary policy credibility was at stake. He was speaking in a question-and-answer session after a speech - his last before stepping down next month - in which he said interest rates could top 2% in a year.

"The MPC's ability to loosen monetary policy promptly and effectively during the recession of 2008-09 and during the pandemic ... rests on the credibility of that policy framework."

Saunders also said a greater focus on money supply - something suggested by Truss - would not help. The BoE already looked at money and credit growth, and explicit targets had failed when tried in the 1980s.

It is rare for rate-setters to criticise politicians although in 2016, then-governor Mark Carney said he would not "take instruction" from politicians after the prime minister at the time, Theresa May, said the BoE's policies had "bad side-effects" and would have to change.

Last week, Governor Andrew Bailey stressed to lawmakers the importance of central bank independence - including on regulation - but would not be drawn on the Conservative contenders' plans for tax cuts.

Saunders, however, warned that tax cuts now - when Britain's economy has little spare capacity - would likely mean extra interest rate rises would be needed to cool inflation.

Truss has proposed to reverse more than 30 billion pounds ($36 billion) of tax rises which her leadership rival, Rishi Sunak, announced while finance minister.

"Truss's policy platform still poses the greatest risk from an economic perspective in our view with an unseemly combination of pro-cyclical tax cuts and institutional disruption," US bank Citi's chief UK economist, Benjamin Nabarro, said.

($1 = 0.8350 pounds)

World+Biz / Europe

UK economy / Bank of England / Bank of England inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

11h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

12h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

14h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

TBS Special: Money flow

TBS Special: Money flow

1h | Videos
US lifts ban on Russian food exports

US lifts ban on Russian food exports

1h | Videos
Govt desperate for increasing forex reserve against spending

Govt desperate for increasing forex reserve against spending

3h | Videos
Food shortage looming over many countries

Food shortage looming over many countries

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership