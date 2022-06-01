Large landlords in Germany consider rent increases as inflation soars

Global Economy

Reuters
01 June, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 10:27 pm

Large landlords in Germany consider rent increases as inflation soars

Reuters
01 June, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 10:27 pm
Appartment buildings are seen from above during sunset at Berlin&#039;s Charlottenburg, Germany, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Appartment buildings are seen from above during sunset at Berlin's Charlottenburg, Germany, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany's largest residential landlord Vonovia will increase rents if high inflation rates persist, its chief executive officer said, as consumer prices in Europe's biggest economy have reached the highest level in nearly half a century.

"If inflation is permanently at four percent, rents will also have to rise accordingly each year in the future," Rolf Buch, overseeing a portfolio of some 565,000 apartments, told business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Wednesday. "We cannot pretend that inflation will not affect rents."

Vonovia rival LEG, owner of about 166,000 flats, also said inflation would be reflected in rental fees if it persists. "The rental market will not decouple itself from the general price development," an LEG spokesperson told Reuters.

As in other European countries, prices in Germany have risen sharply in recent months, pushed higher first by supply chain problems after the pandemic and then by the war in Ukraine.

Consumer prices increased to 8.7% in May, a level not seen since the winter of 1973/1974 during the first oil crisis. 

Average rental prices at Vonovia increased 3.1% in the first quarter, Buch said. He expects rising energy prices to cost tenants up to two months' rental fees per year.

LEG increased rents by an average of 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the spokesperson.

It is a particularly sensitive issue in Germany, where rents have traditionally been relatively stable over many decades, leading to a culture where middle-class families live in rented homes throughout their lives.

Inflation has become a concern for large parts of the population with 94% of Germans not expecting prices to fall any time soon and 56% expecting prices to continue to rise, a Forsa poll showed on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday called on the government, trade unions and employers to discuss joint measures against high inflation.

"We need a targeted effort in a very unusual situation," Scholz said. Credit-financed subsidies were not a solution, he said, in particular as Germany plans to return to a constitutionally enshrined debt brake next year.

Top News / World+Biz / Inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

14h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

13h | Panorama
Regulators should reflect on the crypto’s significance in real-world situations. Photo: collected

When crypto's tulipmania meets the real economy

10h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

15h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

1d | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

1d | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers