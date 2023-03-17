Kremlin restates Russia's stance that it is extending grain deal for 60 days

Global Economy

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 04:53 pm

Related News

Kremlin restates Russia's stance that it is extending grain deal for 60 days

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 04:53 pm
A combine harvests barley in a field, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa Region, Ukraine June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko
A combine harvests barley in a field, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa Region, Ukraine June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

The Kremlin on Friday said Russia was extending the Black Sea grain deal for 60 days, echoing previous statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine was brokered last year by Turkey, with the United Nations acting as an observer. The deal is automatically extended every 120 days if none of the parties registers an objection.

Both Ukraine and Turkey have said the deal, which is due to expire on Saturday, must be rolled over in full under the existing terms, including the 120-day duration.

But on a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered a question about Moscow's position by saying merely: "Russia is renewing the deal for 60 days."

Alessandra Vellucci, director of the UN Information Service, said negotiations on an extension were continuing.

"The agreement foresees the renewal of 120 days," she said. "There are discussions ongoing and we're not going to speculate on what is going to happen. This is for the discussions' outcome."

World+Biz / Europe

Black Sea grain deal / Russia grain exports

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

8h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

10h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

23h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

1d | TBS Stories
Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

7h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar