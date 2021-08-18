Just a blip? UK inflation slows more sharply than expected

Global Economy

Reuters
18 August, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 04:33 pm

Related News

Just a blip? UK inflation slows more sharply than expected

Earlier this month the BoE said it expected to tighten monetary policy moderately over the next three years

Reuters
18 August, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 04:33 pm
Shoppers walk down Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 13, 2020. Photo : Reuters
Shoppers walk down Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 13, 2020. Photo : Reuters

British inflation fell to the Bank of England's 2% target last month in an unexpectedly sharp slowdown that economists said was most likely a blip as the reopening of the economy after lockdown drives prices higher.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected Wednesday's official data to show a 2.3% rise in consumer prices in July following a 2.5% rise in June.

Sterling showed little reaction to the figures as investors judged they were unlikely to alter the rising trend for inflation and would not sway Bank of England policymakers much.

Earlier this month the BoE said it expected to tighten monetary policy moderately over the next three years.

July's slowdown in inflation reflected a jump in prices in the same month last year when Britain's economy was emerging from its first coronavirus lockdown.

Prices of clothing and footwear and computers, games and toys also dragged on the rate of price growth last month, the Office for National Statistics said.

"The fall in year-on-year inflation last month masks the strength of inflationary pressures currently within the UK economy," Yael  Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said.

Earlier this month the BoE said it expected inflation to jump to 4.0% around the end of the year, which would be a decade high. But the BoE stuck to its view that the acceleration of inflation would prove to be temporary.

"We see inflation falling back to around 2% at the end of next year as production facilities expand, requiring only minimal tightening by the Bank of England in the short term," Selfin said.

As in earlier months, Wednesday's figures showed second-hand cars were a big driver of inflation in July - a phenomenon also seen in the United States.

Global shipping problems, tight supplies of semiconductors and shortages of some goods such as motor vehicles have contributed to rising inflation in many countries.

The ONS data showed signs of continued inflation pressure in prices paid and charged by factories.

Output costs rose in annual terms by the most in nearly 10 years, increasing by 4.9% compared with July last year. Input costs also rose by more than expected, jumping by almost 10%.

Top News / World+Biz

UK / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

1d | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan