JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees

Global Economy

Reuters
09 February, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 09:58 am

Related News

JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees

Reuters
09 February, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 09:58 am
People walk by the JP Morgan &amp; Chase Co. building in New York in an October 24, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files
People walk by the JP Morgan & Chase Co. building in New York in an October 24, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N has cut hundreds of mortgage employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after the company announced plans to hire some bankers.

"We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles where we see the need or reducing positions when appropriate," a Chase spokesperson told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, JPM said it plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, boosting the bank's workforce targeting the segment by 20% from more than 2,300 now.

In an interview with Reuters, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the outlook for hiring remains up at the bank when asked about plans for jobs given cuts at other Wall Street banks.

"We're still opening branches, and in general around the world, we are still hiring bankers, consumer bankers, small-business bankers, middle-market bankers, folks overseas. ... We have more clients to cover," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

JP Morgan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey Custom Builds: Building custom bicycles in Bangladesh

1h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

44m | Wheels
Subhash Chandra Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

No conflicts, no frills: How ABC Ltd remained united for 3 generations and expanded its businesses

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

9m | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

9m | TBS SPORTS
Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

14m | TBS SPORTS
Ethnic Minority Folk stories at Dhaka Art Summit

Ethnic Minority Folk stories at Dhaka Art Summit

14m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times