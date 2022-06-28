JetBlue refuses to give up its quest for Spirit Airlines

Global Economy

Reuters
28 June, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 10:06 am

Related News

JetBlue refuses to give up its quest for Spirit Airlines

Reuters
28 June, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 10:06 am
Airplane model is placed on displayed Spirit Airlines and jetBlue Airways logos in this illustration taken, June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations
Airplane model is placed on displayed Spirit Airlines and jetBlue Airways logos in this illustration taken, June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations

JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday ratcheted up its bidding war with Frontier Group Holdings for Spirit Airlines Inc as the race for the ultra-low-cost carrier enters the final stretch.

Both bidders see Spirit as an opportunity to expand their domestic footprints at a time when the US airline industry is dogged by labor and aircraft shortages. Either of the deals would create the fifth-largest US airline.

Under the new offer, JetBlue offered a "ticking fee," which would give Spirit shareholders a monthly prepayment of 10 cents per share between January 2023 and the closing of the deal, raising the overall value of the deal to $34.15 per share.

The New York-based carrier also increased the breakup fee to Spirit by $50 million for a total of $400 million if the deal fails to get regulatory approval. It will also prepay $2.50 per share as a cash dividend to Spirit stockholders following approval of the transaction.

The latest offer came after Frontier last Friday raised its bid for Spirit. 

Frontier's revised offer persuaded shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) to reverse its position and recommend Spirit shareholders back a merger with the Denver-based budget carrier. Glass Lewis, another proxy firm, has also recommended the Frontier deal.

Spirit shareholders are due to vote on the merger deal with Frontier on June 30.

Frontier Chief Executive Barry Biffle told Reuters on Monday the company's revised offer for Spirit will be enough to secure a merger deal with the ultra-low-cost carrier. 

"We're really excited about it and getting good feedback," Biffle said.

JetBlue, however, is not ready to give up. On Monday, it again urged Spirit shareholders to vote against the Frontier deal, saying its proposal offers them "more value and certainty."

USA

JetBlue / JetBlue Airways / Spirit Airlines Inc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

1h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

22h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (left) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

39m | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

14h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

15h | Videos
Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 