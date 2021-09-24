Japan welcomes Taiwan bid to join trade pact, citing shared values

Global Economy

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 12:56 pm

Related News

Japan welcomes Taiwan bid to join trade pact, citing shared values

Japanese officials' appreciation of Taiwan's values with regard to democracy and rule of law contrasted with Japan's cautious reaction to China's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 12:56 pm
An audience waves Taiwanese flags during the National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan October 10, 2018/ Reuters
An audience waves Taiwanese flags during the National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan October 10, 2018/ Reuters

Japan on Friday welcomed Taiwan's application to join a trans-Pacific trade pact, citing shared democratic values with the island, which China claims as its own.

Japanese officials' appreciation of Taiwan's values with regard to democracy and rule of law contrasted with Japan's cautious reaction to China's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

"We consider Taiwan a very important partner with which we share fundamental values such as freedom, democracy, basic human rights and rule of law," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference. Japan is chairing the pact this year.

Taiwan made the application on Wednesday, angering China, which views the island as one of its provinces with no right to the trappings of a state.

Speaking in the northern Taiwanese port city of Keelung on Friday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said the tech-powerhouse island was already well prepared to join the bloc.

"Joining CPTPP will strengthen Taiwan's key global strategic and economic and trade status, and further integrate us with the world," she said.

While Japan said Taiwan's application would need to be scrutinised against the trade pact's strict standards, the positive reaction stood in contrast to a cautious response to China's application last week.

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso expressed scepticism about China's chances, citing strict rules related to state-owned enterprises.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato sidestepped a reporter's question on Friday about the different reactions to the applications, declining to go into specifics on Japan's position on China but referring to values shared with Taiwan.

The chief government spokesman added that under the trade pact's rules, membership was open to Taiwan, noting that it was already an independent member of the World Trade Organization and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

The original 12-member trade agreement, known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), was seen as an important economic counterweight to China's growing influence.

But the TPP was thrown into limbo in 2017 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the pact.

Britain has also applied to join the 11-member CPTPP and Nishimura said the first meeting to discuss its bid would take place on Sept. 28

World+Biz

Japan / Taiwan / china / Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

19h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

19h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

21h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals