Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

Global Economy

Reuters
12 September, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 09:28 am

Related News

Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

Reuters
12 September, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 09:28 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage.

"If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. "And of course, when hanging out with friends who don't drink, it's nice to have something to toast with."

The popularity of low- and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious. The global market value for the segment rose to just under $10 billion in 2021 from $7.8 billion in 2018, according to researcher IWSR.

The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades. Just 7.8% of Japanese people in their 20s were regular drinkers in 2019 compared with 20.3% of that age group in 1999, according to government surveys.

Facing a steady decline in revenue from alcohol sales, Japan's tax office in July launched a contest seeking ideas on how to stimulate demand among younger people.

Japan's major drinks makers are also looking outside the country for growth. The chief of domestic beer leader Asahi Group Holdings told Reuters last month he saw North America as a key market. Suntory Holdings Group is looking to expand its canned cocktail business there. 

At home, the companies are coming up with new ways to improve the bar experience for non-drinkers.

On a recent afternoon in the entertainment district of Roppongi, groups of mostly young women gathered at a no-alcohol "beer garden" set up in the shadow of one of Tokyo's tallest buildings.

Beer gardens are a summer tradition in Japan, but this one - promoted by Suntory and broadcaster TV Asahi - skipped the beer, offering patrons a lineup of mocktails and non-alcohol wine instead.

"Consumers are not enjoying just alcoholic beverages. We think they value more of the communication that's generated when drinking or would like to enjoy the atmosphere of the place where they drink," said Suntory general manager Masako Koura.

Competitor Kirin Holdings Co also offers non-alcoholic wines, cocktails and beer. The company said sales of its booze-free beer were up more than two-fold in the three months through June compared with a year ago.

Sapporo Holdings Ltd said domestic sales of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beer rose 20% in the half year through June, while canned beer sales slid 4%.

In Shibuya, the newly opened Sumadori Bar - a play on the Japanese words for "smart drinking" - offers elaborate, sugary cocktails that can be made with no alcohol or up to 3%. It offers an environment where everyone can enjoy a drink together, said Mizuho Kajiura, chief executive of the Asahi-led venture.

Kajiura worked for two years in Indonesia and said his experience in the mostly Muslim nation gave him an appreciation for creating hospitable environments for non-drinkers.

"The aim of this bar is to value customers who cannot drink so that they can happily come here with people who do drink," Kajiura said. "If other restaurants and bars can understand our aim, I think they would get more customers."

Top News / World+Biz

Non-alcoholic drinks / Liquor businesses / Liquor Market / Japan / Gen Z

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

26m | Panorama
To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

23h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

23h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

11h | Videos
Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

11h | Videos
Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

11h | Videos
FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’