Japan inflation ticks up in May to 2.5%

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
21 June, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 12:33 pm

Related News

Japan inflation ticks up in May to 2.5%

The Bank of Japan is targeting sustainable, demand-driven inflation of two percent

BSS/AFP
21 June, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 12:33 pm
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The pace of Japanese inflation accelerated in May partly due to higher energy bills, government data showed Friday, as analysts speculate on the timing of the Bank of Japan's next rate hike.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) -- which excludes volatile fresh food prices -- rose 2.5 percent year-on-year, compared with the 2.2 percent logged in April by the internal affairs ministry.

The ministry said that "energy, including electricity and gas bills, contributed" to the acceleration, which was slightly lower than market expectations of 2.6 percent.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While the United States and other major economies have battled sky-high inflation in recent years, price rises in Japan have been less extreme.

The Bank of Japan is targeting sustainable, demand-driven inflation of two percent. While the CPI has been above this target since April 2022, the central bank has warned it was due to unstable factors such as the war in Ukraine.

Recently, however, the BoJ has taken cautious steps away from its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policies.

The BoJ said last week it would trim its vast hoard of government bonds, having raised interest rates for the first time since 2007 in March.

"With inflation remaining somewhat sticky... a further rate hike in July or September is likely", although "the timetable for that may remain unclear", Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at SuMi TRUST, said earlier this month.

Excluding fresh food and energy, Japanese prices rose 2.1 percent in May, against market expectations of 2.2 percent and following a 2.4 percent rise in April, Friday's data showed.

Data released earlier this month showed that Japan's household spending rose in April for the first time in 14 months, with wage growth at the fastest pace in three decades.

Wage growth is a key factor for the BoJ's policy decisions, as it seeks a "virtuous cycle between wages and prices".

World+Biz / Asia

Japan / inflation / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

3h | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1h | Panorama
Jahedul Islam, founder and CEO of Horse Riding Training Center, rears a horse named Defender. The training centre, located at Purbachal, is the country’s first private equestrian training institution. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

3h | Features
During breeding season, Northern Gannets develop a turquoise blue ring around their enchanting blue eyes. Photo: Muntasir Akash

A rocky ride to Bass Rock’s gannet kingdom

20h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

15h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

17h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

18h | Videos
Mizan has no regrets

Mizan has no regrets

18h | Videos