Japan inflation slows in April, sparking questions over rates

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
24 May, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:47 pm

Related News

Japan inflation slows in April, sparking questions over rates

The Consumer Price Index excluding volatile fresh food prices came in at 2.2 percent, compared with the 2.6 percent logged in March by the internal affairs ministry

BSS/AFP
24 May, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:47 pm
A passerby walks past electronic screens displaying Japan&#039;s Nikkei share average, which surged past an all-time record high scaled in December 1989, outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan February 22, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A passerby walks past electronic screens displaying Japan's Nikkei share average, which surged past an all-time record high scaled in December 1989, outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan February 22, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The pace of Japanese inflation slowed in April as gas bills fell, government data showed Friday, raising questions about when the Bank of Japan will hike interest rates again.

The Consumer Price Index excluding volatile fresh food prices came in at 2.2 percent, compared with the 2.6 percent logged in March by the internal affairs ministry.

The figure was in line with market expectations and comes even as the weak yen inflates prices for imported goods.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The data "probably reflects a move by companies to restrain price hikes in response to sluggish consumer demand", Taro Kimura from Bloomberg Economics said.

"But the core gauge is still above the Bank of Japan's two percent target -- and the latest data is unlikely to deter the central bank from normalising policy," it said.

While the United States and other major economies have battled sky-high inflation in recent years, price rises in Japan have been less extreme.

The Bank of Japan's long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policies are meant to banish stagnation and deflation from the world's number four economy.

It is targeting sustainable demand-driven inflation of two percent, as opposed to inflation caused by unstable, temporary factors such as the war in Ukraine.

In March -- in part thanks to meeting its target -- the BoJ hiked borrowing cost rates for the first time since 2007.

Some analysts have predicted its next rise could come in the summer or October.

The central bank "appears confident that a virtuous wage-price cycle will buoy inflation going forward", Kimura said, referring to expectations that rises in wages will help realise the sustainable inflation sought by bank officials.

"An expected rise in utility fees will also lift the inflation data in coming months, providing good optics for BoJ rate hikes" in July and October, he added.

Jeemin Bang of Moody's Analytics said "inflation should cool in the months ahead... but an extraordinarily weak yen and the phase-out of energy subsidies mean the overall pace of deceleration will be slow".

Wage growth in the second half of the year should lift consumer spending and "provide for a modicum of demand-driven price pressure", Bang added.

"But wage data has been wobbly," which "complicates the outlook for the Bank of Japan as it looks to raise interest rates" further, she cautioned.

Other major central banks including the US Federal Reserve still have much higher interest rates, and the wide differential has put huge pressure on the yen, which hit a 34-year low last month, leading authorities to intervene in forex markets to provide support.

A weaker yen is good for Japanese exporters and foreign visitors, but it makes imports and foreign travel for outbound tourists more expensive.

Stripping out both fresh food and energy, prices rose 2.4 percent in April, also matching the market consensus, down from 2.9 percent in March.

World+Biz

Japan / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Support for Palestinian statehood: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1h | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

3h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

21h | Earth
If you’re going for a bigger shirt then try a more fitted pair of pants or something high-waisted. That tip applies to both men and women. Photo: Reeta Ameer Prêt-à-Porter

Go big or go home: Oversized fashion is the king of summer

1h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

18h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

14h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

14h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

16h | Videos