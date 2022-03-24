Invesco drops plan to shake up India's Zee, citing Sony merger plan

Global Economy

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 10:59 am

Related News

Invesco drops plan to shake up India's Zee, citing Sony merger plan

Invesco, which owns nearly 18% of Zee, has for months pursued a legal battle against the Indian firm to call for a shareholder meeting to oust its chief executive officer and appoint new independent board members over alleged corporate governance issues

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 10:59 am
A guard stands next to a banner of Zee television outside a film studio in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A guard stands next to a banner of Zee television outside a film studio in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

US investment firm Invesco decided on Thursday against pushing India's Zee Entertainment to shake up its top management, citing its support for a planned merger of Zee with the local unit of Japan's Sony Group.

The news sent Zee shares soaring more than 16% in a subdued stock market.

Invesco, which owns nearly 18% of Zee, has for months pursued a legal battle against the Indian firm to call for a shareholder meeting to oust its chief executive officer and appoint new independent board members over alleged corporate governance issues.

Denying any wrongdoing, Zee had pushed back on any such meeting, sparking the battle.

Though Invesco recently won an Indian court order allowing it to call such a shareholder meeting, the US firm has now decided to not pursue the matter, citing the merger.

"Following the merger's consummation, the board of the newly combined company will be substantially reconstituted, which will achieve our objective of strengthening board oversight of the company," Invesco said in a statement.

The US firm said it would continue to monitor the proposed merger's progress, and if it fails, it could again request a shareholder meeting at Zee.

Zee and Sony did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

South Asia

Invesco / Zee / Sony / merger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

21h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

14h | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

14h | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

14h | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market