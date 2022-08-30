Indonesia parliament approves membership of China-backed regional trade deal

Global Economy

Reuters
30 August, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 01:58 pm

Related News

Indonesia parliament approves membership of China-backed regional trade deal

Reuters
30 August, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 01:58 pm
A tug boat is seen docking at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. Picture taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A tug boat is seen docking at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. Picture taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday passed a law cementing the country's membership of the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), making it the latest Southeast Asian nation to join the world's biggest trade bloc.

Lawmakers also ratified a bilateral trade pact with South Korea, hoping to attract investment to develop the electric vehicle and batteries industry in the Southeast Asian country.

Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said the RCEP would boost trade, direct investment and increase the country's GDP growth by 0.07 percentage point.

"We describe this agreement as a toll way to enter the global market, and it is time for Indonesia to storm the international markets," he told lawmakers.

The RCEP, which is seen as an alternative to the US-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), covers nearly a third of the world's population and about 30% of its gross domestic product. It was initially agreed by leaders of 15 Asia-Pacific countries in November 2020.

The pact, which does not include the United States, entered into force on Jan. 1 this year after seven nations in Southeast Asia, and Australia, China, Japan, and New Zealand ratified the pact last year.

Under the agreement with South Korea, Jakarta and Seoul will eliminate more than 92% and 95% of tariff lines respectively. Indonesia will give preferential tariffs to support Korean investment in areas ranging from automobiles to apparel, Indonesia's Trade Ministry said in a statement following the deal signing in 2020.

South Korean companies such as Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution are currently among top investors in the electric vehicle and battery industry in Indonesia as it looks to take advantage of its rich nickel reserves.

Top News / World+Biz

Indonesia / china / trade deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

3h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

4h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What happens if global energy prices don’t fall in six months?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

2h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

2h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

4h | Videos
Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries