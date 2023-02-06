Indonesia 2022 GDP growth races to 9-year high on strong exports

Global Economy

Reuters
06 February, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 10:44 am

Related News

Indonesia 2022 GDP growth races to 9-year high on strong exports

Reuters
06 February, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 10:44 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indonesia's economic growth picked up last year, spurred by the removal of pandemic-related restrictions and a global commodity boom that lifted exports to a record high, even as growth slowed in the final quarter, official data showed on Monday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded 5.31% in 2022, Statistics Indonesia data showed, its best annual growth rate in nine years, and faster than the 5.29% expected in a Reuters poll.

In the fourth quarter, gross domestic product expanded 5.01% on an annual basis, compared with 4.84% growth predicted by the poll and 5.72% in the previous three months.

Indonesia removed most movement restrictions last year after daily COVID-19 cases dropped and vaccination rates rose, driving up household consumption. All remaining measures were lifted at the end of the year.

The resource-rich country, a major supplier of thermal coal, palm oil and nickel, also benefitted from soaring commodity prices in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February.

Top News / World+Biz

Indonesia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

2h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

1h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

41m | TBS Stories
Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

46m | TBS Entertainment
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

17h | TBS Insight
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'