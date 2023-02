While headline consumer prices have returned to the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, core inflation, the measure that strips out volatile food and fuel costs, has stayed above 6% for the past 15 months. Photo: Reuters

India's annual retail inflation rate (INCPIY=ECI) rose to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December, government data showed on Monday.

Retail inflation was above the Reserve Bank of India's upper targeted limit of 6% for the first time in three months. A Reuters poll of 44 economists had forecast the annual inflation rate would rise to 5.9% in January.