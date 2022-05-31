India's GDP grew by 8.7% in FY22 after 6.6% contraction previous fiscal

Global Economy

Hindustan Times
31 May, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 06:37 pm

Related News

India's GDP grew by 8.7% in FY22 after 6.6% contraction previous fiscal

However, growth in the January-March period was slower than the 5.4 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2021-22

Hindustan Times
31 May, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 06:37 pm
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018/ Reuters
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018/ Reuters

India's economy or GDP grew by 4.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.7 per cent, official data showed on Tuesday. The data shows the GDP expanded by 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 against a 6.6 per cent contraction in 2020-21.

However, growth in the January-March period was slower than the 5.4 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2021-22.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 2.5 per cent in the corresponding January-March period of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The NSO, in its second advance estimate, had projected GDP growth during 2021-22 at 8.9 per cent China had registered an economic growth of 4.8 per cent in the first three months of 2022.

Rising global commodity prices have sparked concern among policymakers, with the Reserve of India (RBI) announcing its first interest rate hike in nearly four years earlier this month.

India more than 80 per cent of its crude oil and the cost of meeting domestic fuel demand has soared since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine. India is also the world's largest importer of edible oils, prices of which are at record highs since the conflict began.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government earlier this month announced tax breaks to offset higher food and petrol costs.

Consumer inflation hit 6.95 per cent in March, according to the Reserve Bank of India, which slashed its own yearly growth forecast to 7.2 per cent.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / GDP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

8h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

7h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

10h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

1h | Videos
CU students becoming self-sufficient

CU students becoming self-sufficient

1h | Videos
Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix

Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix

2h | Videos
BBC is changing itself

BBC is changing itself

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products