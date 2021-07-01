India's factory activity shrinks for first time in 11 months amid Covid-19 crisis

Global Economy

Reuters
01 July, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 02:28 pm

India's factory activity shrinks for first time in 11 months amid Covid-19 crisis

Despite a sustained rise in input costs, firms increased output prices at a slower rate last month to attract demand

Reuters
01 July, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 02:28 pm
A worker wearing a protective face mask cleans a machine inside an undergarment factory after it was re-opened after a weeks-long shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Kolkata. Photo: Reuters
A worker wearing a protective face mask cleans a machine inside an undergarment factory after it was re-opened after a weeks-long shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Kolkata. Photo: Reuters

India's factory activity contracted for the first time in almost a year in June as restrictions to contain the deadly second wave of the coronavirus triggered declines in demand and output that pushed firms to cut more jobs, a private survey showed on Thursday.

Although many Indian states have recently relaxed some containment measures following a decrease in daily cases the rapid emergence of the new Delta Plus variant has raised concerns over the nation's already weak economic outlook.

The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index , compiled by IHS Markit, declined to an 11-month low of 48.1 in June from May's 50.8, moving below the 50-level separating growth from contraction.

"The intensification of the Covid-19 crisis in India had a detrimental impact on the manufacturing economy," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

"Out of the three broad areas of the manufacturing sector monitored by the survey, capital goods was the worst-affected area in June. Output here declined at a steep rate due to a sharp fall in sales."

As overall demand and output shrank in June for the first time in 11 months, manufacturing firms extended their record job cutting spree, albeit at a slower pace.

The survey, conducted before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of additional fiscal support on Monday, also showed optimism about the year ahead declined to its lowest since July 2020.

"Companies became increasingly worried about when the pandemic will end, which resulted in downward revisions to output growth projections. As a result of subdued optimism, jobs were shed again in June," De Lima said.

Despite a sustained rise in input costs, firms increased output prices at a slower rate last month to attract demand.

However that may not be enough to significantly soften a surge in overall inflation, which hit a six-month high in May. A jump in input costs due to a strong increase in energy and commodity prices pushed wholesale price inflation to its strongest in at least 15 years.

Still, the Reserve Bank of India, which in April cut its growth forecast for this fiscal year to 9.5% from 10.5%, was not expected to hike its key interest rates anytime soon as the primary focus remains on boosting economic growth.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

21h | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

23h | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

1d | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business