India's economic growth set to accelerate to its fastest in a year

Global Economy

Reuters
31 August, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 09:03 am

Related News

India's economic growth set to accelerate to its fastest in a year

Economists say lower commodity prices helped manufacturers increase margins and offset the impact of 250 basis points of cumulative interest rate increases since May 2022

Reuters
31 August, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 09:03 am
A forklift operator stacks containers at the godown of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. Photo: Reuters
A forklift operator stacks containers at the godown of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. Photo: Reuters

India's economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the April-June quarter, driven by services and manufacturing, data is expected to show on Thursday, though economists warn of a slowdown ahead.

According to the median forecast INGDPQ=ECI in a Reuters poll of economists, India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.7% in the past quarter, up from 6.1% growth in the previous quarter and its fastest expansion since April-June 2022.

Economists say lower commodity prices helped manufacturers increase margins and offset the impact of 250 basis points of cumulative interest rate increases since May 2022.

Suvodeep Rakshit, economist at Kotak Institutional Equities said he expected growth to be driven by services on the output side and investment on the expenditure side.

Strong growth in India's services sector, which makes up more than half of its economic output, has helped Asia's third-largest economy buck the global slowdown that has left many major economies, including China, stuttering.

S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers' Index has remained firmly above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for nearly two years, the longest stretch since August 2011.

To support growth, Indian government has been front-loading its annual spending on infrastructure. In the first three months of the fiscal year that started on April 1, India had spent nearly 28% of its capital expenditure budget of 10 trillion Indian rupees ($120.91 billion).

Deutsche Bank's chief India economist Kaushik Das said a 3% decline in wholesale prices will also contribute to the strong headline growth by reducing the "GDP deflator" used to calculate real economic growth by stripping out price changes.

MODERATION AHEAD

Economists say that price effect could reverse in coming months, and growth could cool off.

After above average rainfall in July, August has been uncharacteristically arid, which pushed up prices of food staples, curtailing discretionary spending.

Dry weather could also hit agriculture output and eat into power of the population in India's hinterlands where a majority depend on agricultural income.

Additionally, slowing global growth and exports and a comparison with higher growth rates a year ago will also weigh on growth in quarters ahead.

"There is some evidence that sequentially the activity is slowing," said Rahul Bajoria, economists at Barclays. "The widespread consensus in the market is that things will slow down."

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

1h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

6h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

6h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

2h | TBS World
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

7h | TBS World
Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

20h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank