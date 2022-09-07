India's digital revolution offers investment opportunities to US, says Finance Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman said India has received 3-4 days' supply of oil from Russia. Photo: HT

India's digital revolution offered investment opportunities for the United States, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

"India's Open Network for Digital Commerce has revolutionised the retail and manufacturing sector," Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday at a business conference in the Indian capital, adding that this offered business opportunities to foreign companies.

Sitharaman said she envisioned plenty of scope for collaboration in the digital sector between India and the United States.

The federal government was engaged with foreign investors to ease rules for more investments, she said.

Sitharaman also said the country was confident in handling the challenge of high inflation and that its economic revival was driven by government reforms.

Inflation in India has remained above the central bank's 2% to 6% tolerance band for several months, with consumer inflation at 6.71% in July.