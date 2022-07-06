India's cryptocurrency industry reels as new tax hammers trading

Global Economy

Reuters
06 July, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 09:53 pm

Related News

India's cryptocurrency industry reels as new tax hammers trading

Reuters
06 July, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 09:53 pm
Representation of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Representation of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

India's new cryptocurrency tax has dealt a heavy blow to the country's crypto exchanges, adding to broader sectoral woes and sending trading volumes plunging by up to 90%.

The 1% tax on Indian cryptocurrency trades from the start of this month has been a further disincentive for investors in a market where a burdensome regulatory regime and a 30% digital income tax had already knocked volumes by 60-70%, traders and industry executives said. 

"We are scraping the bottom of the barrel as far as volumes are concerned," said Rajagopal Menon, vice president of the WazirX crypto exchange.

"The amount of regulatory tangles, lack of ease of doing business and paperwork that has been created on every single trade has made investors and traders wary and we are seeing that people are moving to international exchanges or to the grey market."

While Indian exchanges have been hit, trading volumes globally have edged higher as prices of cryptocurrencies have come down.

Top-tier exchanges traded a maximum daily volume of $137 billion when the bitcoin price fell sharply on 11 May, up 84% from April, specialist research company CryptoCompare said in a report.

Bitcoin, the world' largest cryptocurency, has had the worst quarter on record, with the price down 56% and the outlook still challenging..

Lower trading volumes have dragged down revenues for Indian exchanges, which have cut back on marketing and hiring while formulating strategies to ride out any protracted downturn.

"Several companies are laying off people after hiring a huge number last year and now have to look at operational and other corporate cost-cutting measures," said Kumar Gaurav, founder of digital bank Cashaa.

The recent woes for the Indian crypto exchanges could also prompt consolidation, some executives have said.

"A bear market is a cleansing process and weak businesses will perish while companies with the right business model will emerge stronger," said CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal.

World+Biz / South Asia

India's cryptocurrency / Crypto / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

11h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

12h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

38m | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

3h | Videos
Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’