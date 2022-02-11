India's bank credit grows by 8.21 per cent, deposits by 8.31 per cent

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 02:26 pm

India's bank credit grows by 8.21 per cent, deposits by 8.31 per cent

In the previous fortnight ended January 14, bank credit had risen by 8.01 per cent and deposits by 9.28 per cent

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

India's Bank credit grew by 8.21 per cent to Rs 115.82 lakh crore and deposits by 8.31 per cent to Rs 160.33 lakh crore in the fortnight ended 28 January, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

In the fortnight ended 29 January, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 107.04 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 148.02 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on 28 January, released on Thursday, reports The Economic Times.

In the previous fortnight ended 14 January, bank credit had risen by 8.01 per cent and deposits by 9.28 per cent.

In FY2020-21, bank credit had risen by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

 

 

 

