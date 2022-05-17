India's April wholesale price inflation accelerates to 15.08%

India's annual wholesale price inflation accelerated to a 15.08%% in April from the previous month's 14.55%, remaining in double-digits for the 13th month in a row, government data showed on Tuesday.

April's figure was the highest since at least April 2005 according to Refinitiv data, and higher than 14.48% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Fuel prices, a big component of the increase, were up 38.66% on the year versus 34.52% in March.