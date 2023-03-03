India's Adani to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US
India's Adani Group will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, according to a document seen by Reuters, as the conglomerate tries to muster up confidence drained by a US short-seller report.
Adani group management, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between 7 March to 15 March, the document showed.
Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.