India's Adani to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US

03 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an inauguration ceremony after the Adani Group completed the purchase of Haifa Port earlier in January 2023, in Haifa port, Israel January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
India's Adani Group will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, according to a document seen by Reuters, as the conglomerate tries to muster up confidence drained by a US short-seller report.

Adani group management, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between 7 March to 15 March, the document showed.

Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Adani Group

