India's Adani Group weighs $3b investment in Vietnam

Global Economy

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 08:07 pm

Related News

India's Adani Group weighs $3b investment in Vietnam

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 08:07 pm
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/

India's Adani Group is exploring the possibility to invest up to $3 billion in seaport and renewable energy projects in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came after a meeting in Hanoi on the same day between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a unit of the cooking oil-to-coal mining conglomerate Adani Group.

"Vietnam is willing to create more favourable conditions for India's large companies, including Adani, to invest and do business in the country," Chinh told Karan at the meeting, according to the statement.

Chinh said Vietnam welcomed Adani's investment, initially in Lien Chieu Port in the central city of Danang, according to the statement.

Karan told Chinh Adani would soon work with Vietnamese partners and stakeholders on specific investment projects in the country, according to the statement, which said the investment could reach $10 billion over the longer term.

Top News / World+Biz

Adani Group / investment / Vietnam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

38m | Panorama
On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

7h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

11h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

1h | TBS World
What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

28m | TBS SPORTS
Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

9h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss