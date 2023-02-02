India's Adani ditches $2.5 bln share sale after $86 bln rout

Global Economy

Reuters
02 February, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 09:40 am

Related News

India's Adani ditches $2.5 bln share sale after $86 bln rout

Reuters
02 February, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 09:40 am
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/

India's Adani Enterprises on Wednesday withdrew its $2.5 billion secondary share sale after Adani Group shares plummeted on concerns raised by a US short-seller.

Here is a timeline of recent events that have wiped $86 billion off the market value of Adani Group companies.

25 JAN

Hindenburg says it holds short positions in Adani Group companies through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

Adani Group calls Hindenburg report "a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India's highest courts".

Anchor investors Maybank Securities and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority pick up stake in Adani Enterprises' share sale, India's largest follow-on public offering (FPO).

Indian shares fell to their lowest level in more than a week, dragged lower by Adani Group stocks.

26 JAN

Adani Group says it is evaluating "remedial and punitive action" against Hindenburg under US and Indian laws.

Hindenburg says it fully stood by its report and "believe any legal action taken against us would be meritless".

27 JAN

Billionaire investor William Ackman says he finds Hindenburg report "highly credible and extremely well researched".

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the group founded by billionaire Gautam Adani, begins its $2.5 billion FPO for retail investors.

India's market regulator increases scrutiny of deals by the Adani Group over the past year, according to two sources aware of the matter.

Gautam Adani slips four places to become the world's seventh-richest person.

28 JAN

Index provider MSCI says it is seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and aware of the Hindenburg report.

The $2.5 billion share sale remains on schedule at the planned issue price, the company tells Reuters, while sources say bankers were considering changes due to a rout in the group's shares.

30 JAN

Adani Group issues a detailed riposte to Hindenburg report, saying it complies with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures. Stock losses top $65 billion.

One of Adani Group's biggest shareholders, state-run Life Insurance Corporation LIFI.NS, says it is reviewing the group's response to concerns raised by Hindenburg.

Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD says it will invest 1.4 billion dirhams ($381 million) in Adani Enterprises' FPO.

31 JAN

Adani Enterprises' FPO fully subscribed as investors pumped funds into the share sale, despite the rout in the group's stocks. The 30% anchor portion attracted investors including Maybank Securities and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, as well as India's HDFC Life Insurance and Life Insurance Corp.

1 FEB

Australia's corporate regulator says it will review Hindenburg report on Adani Group.

Total losses in stocks of seven listed Adani Group companies since Hindenburg report swell to $86 billion.

Reuters reports India's market regulator is examining the crash in shares of Adani Group and looking into any possible irregularities in the share sale by its flagship company.

Adani Enterprises calls off FPO citing an "unprecedented situation and the current market volatility". It says it is working with its FPO banks to refund the proceeds.

World+Biz / South Asia

Gautam Adani / Adani Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

1h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

1h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

23h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

16h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

15h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

13h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane