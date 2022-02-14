Indian shares tumble 2% on escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

Global Economy

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 12:05 pm

Related News

Indian shares tumble 2% on escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

Investors will be keeping a keen eye on India's January retail inflation data, due out later in the day

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares fell about 2% on Monday, joining a global sell-off that was fuelled by escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, and as banking stocks extended their decline.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 2% to 17,029, as of 0434 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.9% to 57,023.63. The Nifty volatility index, which indicates the degree of volatility traders expect over the next 30 days in the Nifty50 index, jumped as much as 21.61%.

"The correction in domestic markets is part of the global phenomenon. Foreign institutional investors are selling due to a high inflationary environment, tensions between Russia and Ukraine. That's giving jitters to the market," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Securities.

Energy and metal prices are on the rise, which is essentially stoking inflationary pressure across the global economy, Jain said.

Investors will be keeping a keen eye on India's January retail inflation data, due out later in the day.

Higher crude oil price is another major macro concern for India and if it remains at $95/barrel levels for an extended period, continuation of the accommodative monetary stance would be difficult, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, India's federal investigation agency filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding lenders of 228.42 billion rupees.

The Nifty banking index fell 2.9%, while the public sector banking index dropped 3.4%.

State-run Life Insurance Corp of India filed draft papers with the market regulator on Sunday to sell 5% of its shares to potentially raise nearly $8 billion, dwarfing the biggest IPO in Asia's third-largest economy by a considerable margin.

Among individual stocks, driller Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose as much as 4.9% as strong crude prices boosted its quarterly profit by seven-fold.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / Share

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

1h | Brands
Facing an existential crisis, Tk99 stores could go extinct in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pricey discount: When Tk99 stores no longer sell at Tk99

2h | Panorama
There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

23h | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

18h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

18h | Videos
Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

21h | Videos
Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director