Indian shares start FY23 on muted note, Hero MotoCorp slumps

Reuters
01 April, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 11:57 am

Asian peers were trading lower on Thursday with investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of recession

A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, 28 February 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, 28 February 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

Indian shares kicked off the new financial year on a quiet note on Friday, with gains in power company stocks helping marginally offset a sharp fall in two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.11% at 17,484.45, as of 0406 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.08% to 58,617.98. Both indexes were set to post weekly gains of about 2% each.

Asian peers were trading lower on Thursday with investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of recession.

Power producer NTPC led the gains in the Nifty with a 5% jump, while power transmission firm Power Grid Corp climbed 3.6%. Hero MotoCorp slumped 6.3%.

Investors were awaiting March sales data from automakers on Friday.

