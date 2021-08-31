Indian shares hit all-time highs on tech boost; GDP data awaited

Global Economy

Reuters
31 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 12:19 pm

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2019/ Reuters
A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2019/ Reuters

Indian shares hit record highs for a second straight session on Tuesday, boosted by technology stocks and telecom firm Bharti Airtel, with investors focusing on economic growth data due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.18% at 16,960.75 by 0347 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.21% to 57,010.92. Both the indexes are set to post a fourth consecutive monthly gain.

Bharti Airtel Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd were the top performers on the Nifty 50, while the Nifty IT index, with its 1.12% jump, was among the top gainers among other sub-indexes.

India's GDP data is set to be released at 1200 GMT. The country's economy likely rebounded in the April-June quarter from a deep slump last year helped by improved manufacturing and despite a devastating second wave of Covid-19 cases, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

In the broader Asian markets, stocks fell as worries about China's slowing economic growth weighed on sentiment.

