Indian shares fall over 2.5%, rupee hits fresh low ahead of inflation data

Global Economy

Reuters
13 June, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 05:28 pm

Related News

Indian shares fall over 2.5%, rupee hits fresh low ahead of inflation data

Reuters
13 June, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 05:28 pm
Gardeners work outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Gardeners work outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian shares sank more than 2.5% on Monday and the rupee hit an all-time low as growing fears of aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve roiled investor sentiment in the run-up to domestic inflation data.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 2.6% at 15,774.4, its lowest level since July 2021, while the BSE index fell 2.7% to 52,846.7.

All eyes were on inflation data due later in the day. The consumer price index likely slipped modestly in May, but stayed well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for a fifth consecutive month, according to a Reuters poll. 

"The Indian market's valuations continue to be uninspiring, especially of consumption sectors and 'quality' stocks," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

"Financials remain one of the few patches with reasonable valuations, but they too will struggle if India's macro-economic position was to deteriorate further."

Global peers were also lower on worries that the Fed would tighten its policy more aggressively after data released last week showed the US consumer price index hit its highest in over 40 years last month. 

Under pressure from a strong dollar, the rupee hit a record low of 78.28 to the greenback, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a more than three-year high of 7.60% as investors dumped emerging market bonds.

Leading sectoral losses in Mumbai trading, information technology stocks on the Nifty dropped 4.1%. Sector heavyweights Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services fell 3.5% and 4.2%, respectively.

Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the top losers on the NSE, declining about 7% and 5%, respectively. The NSE bank index sank 3.1%.

World+Biz / South Asia

India Inflation / Indian shares

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

5h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

6h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

5h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

48m | Videos
Find out how to dress in the new office

Find out how to dress in the new office

1h | Videos
South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

3h | Videos
Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?