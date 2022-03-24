Indian shares fall as crude prices jump; Zee Entertainment soars

Global Economy

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 10:52 am

Related News

Indian shares fall as crude prices jump; Zee Entertainment soars

Volatile crude prices have kept Indian investors on edge, as they make the world's third-largest importer and consumer of oil susceptible to high inflation while pushing up its trade deficit and hurting the rupee

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 10:52 am
A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, 31 January 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, 31 January 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian shares fell on Thursday as crude prices surpassing $120 a barrel stoked high inflation worries, while shares of entertainment giant Zee jumped after its top investor said it won't pursue a shareholder meeting.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.55% to 17,151 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.60% to 57,337.65 by 0349 GMT.

Volatile crude prices have kept domestic investors on edge, as they make the world's third-largest importer and consumer of oil susceptible to high inflation while pushing up its trade deficit and hurting the rupee.

Oil futures extended gains on Thursday as concerns over disruptions to supply lingered.

Reuters also reported on Wednesday that India has frozen plans to allow local firms to list overseas, in a blow to foreign funds and stock exchanges. 

In Mumbai trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises soared 10% after its top investor Invesco said it supports the company's merger with Sony's India unit and will not pursue a shareholder meeting.

Losses in heavyweight bank stocks also weighed on equities, with the Nifty Bank Index losing 1.32%. Private-sector lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were among the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50.

South Asia

stocks / India / crude oil / Zee Entertainment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

21h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

14h | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

14h | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

14h | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market