Indian Rupee marginally recovers from record low after RBI intervention: Report

Global Economy

Hindustan Times
10 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 04:54 pm

Related News

Indian Rupee marginally recovers from record low after RBI intervention: Report

The RBI likely sold dollars via state-run banks at 82.60-82.65 levels, traders had told Reuters, as a US jobs report firmed bets of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and prompted a sell-off in Asian assets

Hindustan Times
10 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 04:54 pm
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The Indian rupee recovered from a record low of 82.6825 to end flat on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened in the markets, but analysts maintained their view that the local currency was set for further losses.

 

The partially convertible rupee pared all its losses to close unchanged at 82.32 per dollar, pulling back from a record low of 82.6825 hit in early morning trades.

The RBI likely sold dollars via state-run banks at 82.60-82.65 levels, traders had told Reuters, as a US jobs report firmed bets of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and prompted a sell-off in Asian assets.

RBI has been in the market "continuously", as they "clamped down" on the rupee to bring it to 82.40 to the dollar, said a trader with a Mumbai-based bank. A holiday in the US meant that dollar purchases for trade accounts were muted to some extent, also helping the central bank to keep the rupee well contained, he added.

The Indian currency has gone from trading under 80 per dollar to above 82 in a span of less than three weeks, with the central bank seen stepping in occasionally to curb volatility. India's depleting foreign exchange reserves in the face of rupee's rapid depreciation were becoming a point of concern, as they fell 16% at September-end compared to the beginning of the year. This was the biggest percentage drop among emerging Asian markets, said Goldman Sachs analysts.

Economists from HDFC and Elara Capital also expressed concerns over US Federal Reserve's expected rate hikes, rising oil prices and widening trade deficit further weighing on the currency. Elara's Garima Kapoor warned the rupee could fall to 83.50 per dollar by December and slip even further to 84-85 by March.

Meanwhile, the dollar index climbed above 113-levels and oil prices hovered near $97 per barrel. Crude has surged about 10% this month alone on output cuts, with analysts saying the $100 price point was on the horizon.

World+Biz / South Asia

Indian rupee / RBI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

9m | Videos
Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

1h | Videos
Local airlines spreading wings

Local airlines spreading wings

2h | Videos
Underestimating the Nobel Peace Prize

Underestimating the Nobel Peace Prize

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows