Indian economy may take 12 yrs to recoup pandemic losses: RBI report

Global Economy

Hindustan Times
30 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 01:32 pm

Related News

Indian economy may take 12 yrs to recoup pandemic losses: RBI report

In an analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, the report has estimated the output losses during the pandemic period at around ₹52 lakh crore

Hindustan Times
30 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 01:32 pm
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India, 9 November 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India, 9 November 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

The Indian economy may take more than a decade to overcome the losses emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic, said a report published by the Reserve Bank of India.

In an analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, the report has estimated the output losses during the pandemic period at around ₹52 lakh crore.

The perturbations from repeated waves of Covid-19 have come in the way of sustained recovery and the quarterly trends in GDP essentially followed the ebbs and flows of the pandemic, said the chapter 'Scars of the Pandemic' in the Report on Currency and Finance (RCF) for the year 2021-22.

Following a sharp contraction in the first quarter of 2020-21, the economic momentum progressively picked up till it was hit by the second wave in April-June period of 2021-22.

Similarly, the impact of the third wave, concentrated in the month of January 2022, partially dented the recovery process.

With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the downward risks to global and domestic growth are getting accentuated through surge in commodity prices and global supply chain disruptions, it noted.

"The pandemic is a watershed moment and the ongoing structural changes catalysed by the pandemic can potentially alter the growth trajectory in the medium-term," the report said.

The pre-Covid trend growth rate works out to 6.6 per cent (CAGR for 2012-13 to 2019-20) and excluding the slowdown years, it stands at 7.1 per cent (CAGR for 2012-13 to 2016-17).

"Taking the actual growth rate of (-) 6.6 per cent for 2020-21, 8.9 per cent for 2021-22 and assuming growth rate of 7.2 per cent for 2022-23, and 7.5 per cent beyond that, India is expected to overcome Covid-19 losses in 2034-35," the report said.

It pegged the output losses for individual years at ₹19.1 lakh crore, ₹17.1 lakh crore and ₹16.4 lakh crore for 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively.

The report has been authored by officials in the RBI's Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR). The RBI, however, said the findings and conclusions expressed in the report are entirely those of the contributors and do not represent the views of the central bank.

The dividends of reforms initiated to counter the pre-Covid slowdown along with additional measures and initiatives during the pandemic will help launch the economy on a sustainable high growth path, it said.

As per the report, the behavioural and technological changes brought about by the pandemic may usher in a new normal which would not necessarily ape the pre-pandemic trends but would be built on a more efficient, equitable, clean and green foundations. 

 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / Economy / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Sri Lanka rupee value against the dollar has fallen dramatically. Photo: Bloomberg

Insolvent Sri Lanka should cancel its central bank

16m | Panorama
Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

3h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

2h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their fifth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

26m | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

17h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

17h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year