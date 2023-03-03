Indian shares set to open higher; Adani stocks in focus

Global Economy

Reuters
03 March, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 11:16 am

Related News

Indian shares set to open higher; Adani stocks in focus

Reuters
03 March, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 11:16 am
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an inauguration ceremony after the Adani Group completed the purchase of Haifa Port earlier in January 2023, in Haifa port, Israel January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an inauguration ceremony after the Adani Group completed the purchase of Haifa Port earlier in January 2023, in Haifa port, Israel January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Indian shares were set to open higher on Friday, after US investment firm GQG Partners' almost-$ 2 billion investment in Adani stocks helped lift sentiment, turning foreign investors into buyers after a six-session hiatus.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore Exchange were up 0.58% at 17,456.50, as of 8:02 am IST.

Broader Asian markets too were up on Friday, following Wall Street equities ending higher overnight after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he favoured a "slow and steady" quarter-point US rate hike in the upcoming policy meeting.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.47%.

Meanwhile, US boutique investment firm GQG Partners Inc bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies, the first significant investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-sellers critical report sparked a stock rout.

Two analysts said the investments would help investor sentiment in the Adani Group in the short term.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought a net 127.71 billion rupees worth of equities on Thursday, aided by the 154.46 bln rupees investment in Adani group companies.

 

Stocks

stocks / Adani / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

5h | Panorama
China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

2d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

20h | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

1d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

1d | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

2d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale