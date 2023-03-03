Indian shares set to open higher; Adani stocks in focus

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an inauguration ceremony after the Adani Group completed the purchase of Haifa Port earlier in January 2023, in Haifa port, Israel January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Indian shares were set to open higher on Friday, after US investment firm GQG Partners' almost-$ 2 billion investment in Adani stocks helped lift sentiment, turning foreign investors into buyers after a six-session hiatus.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore Exchange were up 0.58% at 17,456.50, as of 8:02 am IST.

Broader Asian markets too were up on Friday, following Wall Street equities ending higher overnight after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he favoured a "slow and steady" quarter-point US rate hike in the upcoming policy meeting.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.47%.

Meanwhile, US boutique investment firm GQG Partners Inc bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies, the first significant investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-sellers critical report sparked a stock rout.

Two analysts said the investments would help investor sentiment in the Adani Group in the short term.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought a net 127.71 billion rupees worth of equities on Thursday, aided by the 154.46 bln rupees investment in Adani group companies.