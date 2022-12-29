India soon to become $10 trillion economy: CEBR

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

India is set to become the third economic superpower by 2037 and a $ 10 trillion economy by 2035, according to Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).

"This growth trajectory will see India rise from fifth place on the World Economic League Table in 2022 to third in the global rankings by 2037," said the leading London-based consultancy.

In the next five years, the annual rate of India's GDP growth is expected to average 6.4%. In the subsequent nine years, it is expected to grow at an average of 6.5%, reports The Economic Times.

"In 2035, we forecast that India will become the third $10-trillion economy. Although there are political factors that could hold India back, it has demographics on its side," the report said.

The report also discussed the concerns over high inflation and revealed that inflation in India has remained lower than in most other large economies.

CEBR also added that India's current inflation rate reflects higher food prices, an erratic item but one that also accounts for a larger share of the consumer basket than in any other G20 country.