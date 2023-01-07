India set to lose fastest-growing major economy title

Global Economy

Bloomberg
07 January, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:23 pm

Related News

India set to lose fastest-growing major economy title

Bloomberg
07 January, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:23 pm
Photographer: Dibyangshu Sarkard/AFP/Getty Images
Photographer: Dibyangshu Sarkard/AFP/Getty Images
  • Statistics ministry sees 7% GDP expansion this fiscal year
  • That pace will trail Saudi Arabia's expected 7.6% growth

India is set to lose its fastest-growing major economy tag this year, as growth took a hit from weakening demand at home and abroad.

Gross domestic product will grow 7% in the fiscal year ending March, according to the first official estimate released by the Statistics Ministry Friday. That compares with a 6.8% expansion forecast by the Reserve Bank of India, as well as the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

That performance follows an 8.7% pace of expansion in the previous year, and will be second only to Saudi Arabia's expected 7.6% growth, thanks to gains from a spike in energy prices.

The Indian government uses the advance estimate to decide its spending priorities in the upcoming federal budget on Feb. 1, which will also be the last full-year expenditure plan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government before elections in 2024. 

"The headline numbers are in-line with our estimate," said Aditi Nayar, economists at ICRA Ltd. in New Delhi. Buoyant, albeit mixed domestic consumption should be able to stave off some pain from weak exports, she added. 

India Economic Growth Slows
Gross Domestic Product

Source: Statistics Ministry, Bloomberg
Source: Statistics Ministry, Bloomberg

India had a good start to the current fiscal year, with expectations that pent-up demand will drive recovery in Asia's third-largest economy. But the optimism quickly faded as an unprecedented monetary policy tightening by central banks to tamp down high inflation is pushing many advanced economies toward a recession, and is tempering growth in others. 

The Reserve Bank of India, which has raised its benchmark rate by 225 basis points so far this fiscal, isn't done with tightening yet. Most economists expect the central bank to deliver another quarter-point of tightening at its next policy review on Feb. 8 as core inflation remains sticky.

Gross value-added, which strips out tax and subsidy transfer payments, is seen growing 6.7%. Manufacturing output is estimated to rise 1.6%, while mining sector is expected to gain 2.4% and agriculture 3.5%.

Gross fixed capital formation, a proxy for investment, is forecast to increase 11.53%, whereas government spending is expected to climb 3.11%. Private consumption is seen to grow at 7.68%.

A healthy growth in gross fixed capital formation shows the sustained focus of the government on capital expenditure and is providing necessary support to the ongoing recovery, said Sunil Sinha, an economist at India Ratings and Research Pvt., a local unit of Fitch Ratings Ltd. But for a sustainable growth and recovery of the Indian economy revival of private corporate sector capex is a must, he added.

 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / Indian economy / growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Black-winged Stilt. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-winged Stilts: 'I only want to caress them'

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

10h | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

12h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

2h | TBS World
5 initial steps of career planning

5 initial steps of career planning

2h | TBS Career
Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

7h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

9h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals